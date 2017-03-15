Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

VA Doctor Wins Bench Trial Over Veteran's Leg Amputation

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has cleared a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs doctor of claims by a veteran whose leg was amputated after a surgery-linked infection, saying the primary doctor owed no duty to caution the foot surgeon against operating because of the veteran's diabetes.

Following a weeklong bench trial in April, U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian ruled Tuesday that U.S. Navy veteran Patrick Brotherton could not hold VA doctor Daniel Sim liable for not warning an outside surgeon against operating on Brotherton for a 30-year-old mishealed ankle bone.

Sim knew that Brotherton's diabetes was uncontrolled and increased his risk for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Washington Eastern

Nature of Suit

Personal Inj. Med. Malpractice

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

March 15, 2017

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular