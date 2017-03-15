VA Doctor Wins Bench Trial Over Veteran's Leg Amputation

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has cleared a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs doctor of claims by a veteran whose leg was amputated after a surgery-linked infection, saying the primary doctor owed no duty to caution the foot surgeon against operating because of the veteran's diabetes. Following a weeklong bench trial in April, U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian ruled Tuesday that U.S. Navy veteran Patrick Brotherton could not hold VA doctor Daniel Sim liable for not warning an outside surgeon against operating on Brotherton for a 30-year-old mishealed ankle bone. Sim knew that Brotherton's diabetes was uncontrolled and increased his risk for...

