Jury Convicts Three For Running $31.8M Trip-And-Fall Scam

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A New York federal jury on Tuesday convicted three men for running a $31.8 million scam that involved recruiting hundreds of people to fake slip and fall accidents and even undergo unnecessary surgery so they could file bogus lawsuits against businesses and insurance companies. After a three-week trial before U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein, the Manhattan jury found defendants Bryan Duncan, Robert Locust and Ryan Rainford guilty of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and Duncan guilty of an additional count each of conspiracy, wire fraud and mail fraud, according to the court docket. The jury deadlocked on two...

