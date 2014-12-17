Navistar, Truck Buyers Settle Engine Defect Suit For $135M

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 1:25 PM EDT) -- Engine maker Navistar and a proposed class of truck buyers have reached a $135 million settlement to end multidistrict litigation in Illinois federal court alleging the company knowingly sold defective diesel engines, according to an agreement filed Wednesday. Navistar will offer cash and rebates to truck buyers under a $135 million deal to settle engine defect claims, according to an agreement filed Wednesday. (Getty) Navistar and the named plaintiffs, including Dulce Alvarez and numerous truckers and trucking companies, said that after extensive discovery — including the production of nearly 3.5 million documents between both sides as well as depositions and inspections...

