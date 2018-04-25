Analytics Co., PwC, Underwriters Want Out Of Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Beijing-based data analytics company Gridsum, its former auditor and the underwriters for its initial public offering all want out of a securities suit alleging they misrepresented the company's financials, leading to massive investor losses. The Chinese unit of PricewaterhouseCoopers and a group of underwriters for Gridsum's 2016 IPO, including Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and the Asia division of Goldman Sachs LLC, joined Gridsum in filing motions to boot the proposed class action from New York federal court on Tuesday. According to their motions, the latest version of the Gridsum investors' April 2018 suit alleges securities violations based on financial restatements that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS