Blind Man Fights McDonalds' Bid To Nix Drive-Thru Bias Suit

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A blind man suing McDonald's on claims it violates the Americans with Disabilities Act by limiting late-night services to drive-thru windows asked an Illinois federal court not to toss his suit against the hamburger chain, saying it is an operator of franchised restaurants under the act. Scott Magee, the lead plaintiff in his proposed class suit, asked the court Tuesday to deny McDonald's USA LLC's renewed motion for summary judgment, which said it doesn't operate the franchises that allegedly denied service to him. Magee countered in an opposition memo by saying McDonald's is indeed an operator according to the ADA's statutory...

