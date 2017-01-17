Qualcomm Wants Stay While Appealing Key Antitrust Ruling

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Qualcomm asked a California federal judge to stay her blockbuster antitrust decision against the company's high-tech chip licensing practices while it appeals the ruling to the Ninth Circuit. The smartphone parts maker told U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh on Tuesday that her May 21 decision in an antitrust case brought by the Federal Trade Commission will force the company to completely renegotiate its deals with licensees, and yet the rewritten deals could be undone based on the outcome of the appeal. Qualcomm told the court that not only is the company highly motivated to fight the ruling in its battle with the...

