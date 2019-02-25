Apple Aims To Nix FRAND Claim In Suit Over Wireless Patents

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Apple asked a Texas federal court Tuesday to toss one count of a complaint seeking a declaration that an offer by PanOptis Patent Management LLC to license its global patent portfolio to Apple complies with its obligation to license its essential patents on fair terms. Apple urged U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap to throw out the eighth count of the complaint, which seeks a declaration that PanOptis' negotiations with Apple have complied with competition laws and its obligation to offer licenses on fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory terms for patents covering wireless technology deemed essential by European regulators. The court has no...

