J&J Glossed Over Opioid Dangers, Okla. Judge Hears

Law360, Norman, Okla. (May 29, 2019, 10:32 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson marketed prescription opioids with rose-tinted messaging that accentuated pain relief but glossed over addiction risks, an Oklahoma judge heard Wednesday during the first full day of testimony at a historic trial over liability in the opioid crisis. An Oklahoma judge heard testimony Wednesday that Johnson & Johnson and its Janssen Pharmaceuticals unit glossed over opioids' addiction risks in their marketing. (AP) Judge Thad Balkman, who is presiding over the bench trial, heard the criticism of marketing by J&J and its Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. unit during a lengthy deposition video featuring Dr. Russell Portenoy. The doctor who was once...

