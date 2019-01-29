Judge Rejects Call For Ratepayer Committee In PG&E Ch. 11

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 2:56 PM EDT) -- A California bankruptcy judge has rejected a consumer group's request to appoint a committee to represent PG&E Corp. ratepayers in the utility's Chapter 11 case, saying they don't have claims against the company that need protecting. In a decision entered Tuesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali said being owed a billing credit did not make PG&E's customers into creditors in need of a committee, and that their interests are adequately protected by the existing unsecured creditors' committee and state electrical regulators. PG&E, the nation's largest utility, filed for bankruptcy in January after racking up more than $30 billion in potential liabilities...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS