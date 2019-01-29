Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Rejects Call For Ratepayer Committee In PG&E Ch. 11

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 2:56 PM EDT) -- A California bankruptcy judge has rejected a consumer group's request to appoint a committee to represent PG&E Corp. ratepayers in the utility's Chapter 11 case, saying they don't have claims against the company that need protecting.

In a decision entered Tuesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali said being owed a billing credit did not make PG&E's customers into creditors in need of a committee, and that their interests are adequately protected by the existing unsecured creditors' committee and state electrical regulators.

PG&E, the nation's largest utility, filed for bankruptcy in January after racking up more than $30 billion in potential liabilities...

