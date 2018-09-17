JetBlue Must Face Trip Insurance Kickbacks Suit

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT) -- JetBlue cannot dodge a proposed class action alleging it took kickbacks in exchange for selling trip insurance to air travelers after a Florida federal judge found Tuesday that there are some viable claims the airline conspired to defraud consumers. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. said JetBlue Airways Corp. must face plaintiff Milita Dolan’s four-count complaint alleging that it violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act by illegally pocketing money from trip insurance charges that the airline misrepresented to consumers as “pass-through” fees to third-party insurers. Judge Scola said the suit’s two RICO claims hit a wall if they’re...

