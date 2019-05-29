Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Late Filing Ends Malpractice Claim Against NJ Firm

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 2:49 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Wednesday refused to revive a legal malpractice claim against an attorney over his handling of a prescription overdose lawsuit, ruling the client's lawyer didn't show his late discovery filing in the malpractice suit resulted from exceptional circumstances.

A two-judge panel found that Nancy Williams' attorney, who blamed medical issues for missing the deadline to file an expert witness report, didn't meet any of the requirements set forth in the Appellate Division's 2003 decision in Vitti v. Brown for extending discovery. Among the Vitti factors are that a party must show a timely filing was...

