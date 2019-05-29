Ill. Real Estate Co. Owner Promised False Returns, SEC Says

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A real estate firm owner convinced over 600 investors to inject more than $20 million into Chicago development projects by promising high returns while siphoning off over a third of their funds, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit filed in Illinois federal court Wednesday. The investors lost a combined $17 million between 2013 and 2017 after George Slowinski and his company, Rebuilding America LLC, told them they would receive returns of 38% in just two years on real estate development projects on Chicago's South Side, according to the SEC. In reality, Slowinski diverted between 34% and 42% of...

