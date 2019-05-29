UFC Fighter Wins $27.5M Over Mislabeled Supplement

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Yoel Romero has won $27.45 million in damages after a New Jersey state court entered a default judgment against a supplement maker for allegedly tainting a supplement that led to his suspension by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. New Jersey Superior Court Judge Carlia Brady entered a default judgment for Romero against Gold Star Performance Products during a damages hearing Tuesday, according to Romero's attorney Jeffrey S. Craig. The judgment ends Romero's claims that the New Jersey-based supplement company misrepresented ingredients of its Shred Rx diuretic capsules by failing to indicate that it contained Ibutamoren, a substance banned by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS