Royal Park, US Bank Wind Down RMBS Trustee Suit

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Royal Park has agreed to end its lawsuit accusing U.S. Bank of breaching its duties as trustee to nearly two dozen pre-crisis residential mortgage-backed securities trusts, according to papers filed in New York federal court on Tuesday.

In a stipulation signed by attorneys from both sides, Royal Park Investments SA/NV and U.S. Bank NA asked the court to enter an order dismissing the remaining claims in the five-year-old case with prejudice. No settlement terms were disclosed in the filings, which also end a related 2017 lawsuit by Royal Park that accuses the Minnesota-based bank of improperly billing its defense costs to...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Judge

Date Filed

April 11, 2014

Law Firms

Companies

