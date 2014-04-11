Royal Park, US Bank Wind Down RMBS Trustee Suit

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Royal Park has agreed to end its lawsuit accusing U.S. Bank of breaching its duties as trustee to nearly two dozen pre-crisis residential mortgage-backed securities trusts, according to papers filed in New York federal court on Tuesday. In a stipulation signed by attorneys from both sides, Royal Park Investments SA/NV and U.S. Bank NA asked the court to enter an order dismissing the remaining claims in the five-year-old case with prejudice. No settlement terms were disclosed in the filings, which also end a related 2017 lawsuit by Royal Park that accuses the Minnesota-based bank of improperly billing its defense costs to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS