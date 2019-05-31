Sanctions Enforcer OFAC Shows Compliance Gets Mercy

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- After warning banks about the pitfalls of disjointed sanctions compliance programs, the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said it declined to fine a banking unit of State Street Corp. that violated Iranian sanctions but self-reported and quickly streamlined similar red flags under one review process. Attorneys say the case shows compliance is having a moment at the agency that enforces U.S. sanctions. The May 28 decision against a civil monetary penalty was the latest indication that OFAC will smile on companies that voluntarily disclose sanctions blunders, attorneys said. State Street Bank & Trust Co.'s case also showed how...

