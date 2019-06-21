Trump Rebuke Of Injunctions Could Mean Headaches For Biz

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 1:06 PM EDT) -- Businesses have long bemoaned “regulatory patchworks” that require them to meet different environmental standards in different parts of the country, and the Trump administration’s position that courts shouldn’t be able to impose nationwide injunctions on executive branch rules could take away an important avenue for companies to seek certainty. Vice President Mike Pence told the audience at a May meeting of the Federalist Society that nationwide injunctions have been used as a form of "obstructionism" by judges who oppose the administration's policies, such as its efforts to restrict entry of people from certain majority-Muslim countries and take away the availability of...

