Ex-Soccer Player Cops To Athlete Death Threats On Instagram

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A former Division III soccer player has agreed to plead guilty to making death threats to athletes playing in games he had bet on as well as their family members via Instagram, according to documents unsealed in Massachusetts federal court Wednesday. According to a letter from the U.S. Attorney’s office to attorneys for Addison Choi, Choi will admit to one count of using interstate and foreign commerce to threaten another person. As part of the agreement, prosecutors will not charge Choi with stalking. A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney said the court will now schedule a hearing during which Choi...

