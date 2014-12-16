Ex-NECC Pharmacist Gets 2.5 Years For Role In Drug Fraud

Law360, Boston (May 29, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A pharmacist at the defunct Massachusetts facility whose contaminated steroids sparked a nationwide meningitis outbreak in 2012 will serve 30 months in prison for his role in defrauding the government and shipping misbranded drugs, a judge ruled Wednesday in Boston federal court. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns said that although Gene Svirskiy does not deserve as harsh a fate as former New England Compounding Center owner Barry Cadden or head pharmacist Glenn Chin — who were sentenced to nine and eight years in prison, respectively — Svirskiy nonetheless abused his role as a pharmacist and broke laws related to drug safety. Svirskiy, fighting back...

