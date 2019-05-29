Facebook Says Social Media Users Can't Expect Privacy

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 10:17 PM EDT) -- Facebook couldn't have violated users' privacy rights because users have no expectation of privacy when using social media, the company argued Wednesday in multidistrict litigation stemming from the Cambridge Analytica scandal, saying the only way to ensure information stays private is not to post it on Facebook. Facebook urged U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria to toss a 2018 putative class action by its users who claim the social media behemoth invaded their privacy by allowing third parties to harvest millions of users' personal information. The company argued that while now-defunct Cambridge Analytica had accessed Facebook users’ data, those users had consented...

