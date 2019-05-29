Caster Semenya Appeals Testosterone Ruling To Swiss Court

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT) -- South African middle-distance runner and Olympic Gold Medalist Caster Semenya filed an appeal with the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland challenging controversial new rules limiting testosterone levels for female athletes, her legal team confirmed Wednesday. Semenya is seeking to set aside a Court of Arbitration for Sport decision from earlier this month that upheld the International Association of Athletics Federations’ testosterone limits. That decision found the international track and field governing body’s rules to be discriminatory, but said such discrimination "is a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means" to preserve fairness in competition. “I am a woman and I am a world-class...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS