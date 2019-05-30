Detention Center Workers Charged With Selling Names To Atty

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A trio of detention center employees from Texas were indicted Wednesday for allegedly selling immigration detainee rosters to an attorney in exchange for money. U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick said Benito Barrientez, Damian Ortiz and Exy Adelaida Gomez were charged in Texas federal court with supplying an unnamed immigration attorney with rosters obtained from El Valle Detention Center and the Port Isabel Detention Center-Los Fresnos for sums ranging from $500 to $1000. Those lists contained the detainees' names, country of origin, and other information, which the attorney then used to solicit them for his legal services, the prosecutor said. "Detainee rosters...

