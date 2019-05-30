Tropicana Can't Escape Trustee's Claims CEO Caused Ch. 11

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A Delaware judge handling remnants of the decade-old bankruptcy of the Tropicana Entertainment LLC empire has refused to dismiss the trustee's suit targeting the former head of the company's casino unit and its successors, agreeing with the trustee that the complex case should go to trial. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin J. Carey on Wednesday denied a motion for summary judgment lodged by Wimar Tahoe Corp., formerly known as Tropicana Casinos and Resorts Inc., and Columbia Sussex Corp. Judge Carey slapped down their argument that discovery has not provided sufficient facts to support the remaining breach-of-contract and implied-covenant-of-good-faith and fair-dealing claims in...

