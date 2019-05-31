Engineering Co. Boss Accused Of $1.2M Kickback Scheme

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in the U.S. Virgin Islands have brought charges against the owner of a Puerto Rico engineering firm, saying he gave $1.2 million in kickbacks to a project manager who steered subcontract work on federal buildings toward his company. Criminal information filed against Reinaldo Cruz Taura on May 29 alleges he and his company orchestrated a scheme to secure work from a prime contractor tasked with installing energy-saving improvements at government facilities in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. In exchange for being selected as a subcontractor on the projects, Taura’s company, RCT Mechanical Engineering Inc., funneled money to a...

