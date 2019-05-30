Bus Co. Must Pay $230K To Resolve Alleged H-2B Violations

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 1:48 PM EDT) -- Houston-based El Expreso Bus Co. agreed to part with almost $230,000 to resolve the U.S. Department of Justice’s claims that the intercity bus service abused the H-2B visa program by favoring temporary foreign workers over American job applicants, the DOJ said Wednesday. Under the settlement agreement, El Expreso — which disputes the DOJ’s allegations — agreed to pay a civil penalty of $31,500 to the federal government plus $197,500 in back pay, which would be distributed to the qualified American job applicants who were allegedly unfairly passed over for temporary bus driver positions in favor of H-2B workers. The H-2B visa...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS