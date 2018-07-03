Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

New Ind. Law Revives Wage Deduction Claim, 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A recently enacted Indiana law allowing employers to deduct pay from workers' checks to cover uniform rentals means a federal judge must revisit her ruling that workers at auto parts manufacturer Metal Technologies were shortchanged by such deductions, the Seventh Circuit has ruled.

In a mixed ruling, a three-judge panel on Wednesday vacated U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson's decision that Metal Technologies Inc. violated Indiana state law — which at the time allowed employers to take deductions only for uniform purchases but not rentals — by withholding workers' pay to cover rentals. The panel also let stand the trial court's decision...

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 7th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3710 Fair Labor Standards Act

Date Filed

July 3, 2018

