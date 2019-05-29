NYC Restaurateur Served Up Another Wage And Hour Suit

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT) -- New York City restaurateur Paola Pedrignani faces another wage action alleging that workers at two of her restaurants were denied overtime and spread-of-hours pay in violation of federal and state labor laws. Pedrignani's Italian restaurant Gina La Fornarina and Mexican eatery Gina Mexicana allegedly violated the Federal Labor Standards Act and New York Labor Law by routinely denying a former cook and pasta maker, Maria de Jesus Silva Arzola, overtime and spread-of-hours pay and by pressing her into underreporting her hours, according to a suit filed Wednesday in New York federal court. "Defendants required plaintiff Silva to work an additional three...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS