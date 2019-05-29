Enviro Says Texas Barge Facility Should Be Shut Down

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 4:29 PM EDT) -- An environmental group has sued the Army Corps of Engineers in Texas federal court alleging it improperly allowed an industrial barge facility to remain active on the state's coast despite the government revoking its permission to operate. Friends of Lydia Ann Channel said Wednesday that the Corps allowed the operator of the barge facility, Lydia Ann Channel Moorings LLC, to request to continue operations despite missing its deadline for that request, in violation of the National Environmental Policy Act. In 2016, the Corps revoked its letter of permission for the facility to operate and asked the company for a plan to...

