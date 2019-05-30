Cheerleader Can't Sue School For Head Injuries, Court Finds

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has rejected a bid by a former cheerleader to revive her suit alleging Azusa Pacific University and her cheerleading coach’s negligence led to three head injuries that caused lasting damage, ruling she didn’t show the coach or the school increased her risk of injury. The three-judge panel on Wednesday found that Shelbie Stevens assumed those risks when she joined Azusa Pacific’s cheerleading team because cheerleading is an inherently risky sport. Stevens failed to show the school or her coach are at fault for her head injuries, the panel said. While Stevens' suggestions — including warning participants, taking baseline medical...

