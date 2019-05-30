Argentina Can't Get $320M Airline Arbitration Award Nixed

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Argentina on Wednesday lost its bid to undo a more than $320 million award issued following a dispute with a Spanish travel group, after an ad hoc committee rejected arguments that the groups' third-party funding agreement with Burford Capital was illegal. Grupo Marsans affiliates Teinver SA, Transportes de Cercanías SA and Autobuses Urbanos del Sur SA had won the arbitration award in 2017 following disputes that arose after the re-nationalization of Aerolineas Argentinas SA and AustralCielos del Sur SA, which the companies had invested in. Argentina had argued that the underlying funding agreement the claimants had signed with Burford Capital Ltd. — which...

