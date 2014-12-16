Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

'Ashamed' NECC Pharmacist Spared Prison In Meningitis Case

Law360, Boston (May 30, 2019, 2:55 PM EDT) -- A former pharmacist at the defunct New England Compounding Center avoided a prison term for his role in shipping tainted drugs from the epicenter of a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak, telling a Massachusetts federal judge Thursday he is ashamed of even being associated with the infamous lab.

Christopher Leary, 34, was sentenced to two years probation, eight months of home confinement and 100 hours of community service by U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns, who said Leary was one of the least culpable for sending out the tainted drugs. In December, a federal jury convicted Leary along with fellow pharmacist...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

December 16, 2014

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular