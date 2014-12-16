'Ashamed' NECC Pharmacist Spared Prison In Meningitis Case

Law360, Boston (May 30, 2019, 2:55 PM EDT) -- A former pharmacist at the defunct New England Compounding Center avoided a prison term for his role in shipping tainted drugs from the epicenter of a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak, telling a Massachusetts federal judge Thursday he is ashamed of even being associated with the infamous lab. Christopher Leary, 34, was sentenced to two years probation, eight months of home confinement and 100 hours of community service by U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns, who said Leary was one of the least culpable for sending out the tainted drugs. In December, a federal jury convicted Leary along with fellow pharmacist...

