Bed Bath & Beyond Adds New Directors To Halt Proxy Fight

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Bed Bath & Beyond avoided a looming proxy fight over its board with a trio of activists by agreeing to appoint four new independent directors, a move that comes after the conflict erupted in litigation earlier this month. New Jersey-based Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said Wednesday it had settled with an investor group made up of Legion Partners Holdings LLC, Macellum Advisors GP and Ancora Advisors. The agreement will see Bed Bath & Beyond add four independent directors backed by the investor group: John E. Fleming, Sue E. Gove, Jeffrey A. Kirwan and Joshua E. Schechter. With the new additions,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS