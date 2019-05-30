NJ Atty's Late Tax Payments Weren't Criminal, Judge Told

Law360, Trenton (May 30, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey attorney and Republican power broker convicted of failing to turn over his firm's payroll taxes to the IRS for two quarters told a federal judge Thursday that late payments don't amount to criminal behavior, arguing that the government's $1 million tax evasion case "failed miserably" to show he willfully dodged his obligations. During a lengthy oral argument in Trenton that occasionally tested the patience of U.S. District Judge Anne E. Thompson, George Gilmore's attorney urged the court to overturn his client’s convictions on charges that he failed to hand over payroll tax and made false statements in order...

