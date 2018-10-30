Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Super Bowl Shuffle' In Bears Film Was Fair Use, Judge Says

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 1:22 PM EDT) -- The owners of the "Super Bowl Shuffle" — a song made famous by the 1985 Chicago Bears — cannot sue over its inclusion in a documentary about the Super Bowl-winning team, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

The use of brief clips of the "Shuffle" in the 2016 film "85: The Greatest Team in Football History" was protected by copyright law's fair use doctrine, which allows for the use of copyrighted material in critical or historical works.

"Fair use protects filmmakers and documentarians from the inevitable chilling effects of allowing an artist too much control over the dissemination of his or her...

Most Popular