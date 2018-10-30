'Super Bowl Shuffle' In Bears Film Was Fair Use, Judge Says

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 1:22 PM EDT) -- The owners of the "Super Bowl Shuffle" — a song made famous by the 1985 Chicago Bears — cannot sue over its inclusion in a documentary about the Super Bowl-winning team, a federal judge ruled Thursday. The use of brief clips of the "Shuffle" in the 2016 film "85: The Greatest Team in Football History" was protected by copyright law's fair use doctrine, which allows for the use of copyrighted material in critical or historical works. "Fair use protects filmmakers and documentarians from the inevitable chilling effects of allowing an artist too much control over the dissemination of his or her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS