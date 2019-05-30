Calif. Bill Reclassifying Contractors Advances After Dynamex

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT) -- California’s state Assembly has passed so-called “gig work” legislation that would classify hundreds of thousands of independent contractors — including Lyft and Uber drivers, filmmakers, truck drivers and others — as employees, codifying the California Supreme Court’s unprecedented Dynamex decision last year. The Assembly overwhelmingly passed A.B. 5 with a 55-11 vote in Sacramento on Wednesday. The bill is headed to the Senate next. According to the state, California is home to at least 2 million independent contractors, though some may end up exempt from A.B. 5. The measure looks to prevent companies from classifying workers as independent contractors to skirt...

