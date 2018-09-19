Co. Tells 7th Circ. It Copied Design But 'So What?'

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A manufacturer accused of copying Bodum's iconic Chambord French press acknowledged duplicating the coffee maker but said "So what?" in arguing to the Seventh Circuit on Thursday that a jury wrongly found it had infringed trade dress protections on the product's design. The company, A Top New Casting Inc., urged the three-judge panel during oral arguments to overturn a jury's $2 million verdict, which a trial judge later doubled. Top told the panel that Bodum USA Inc. had failed to show that the coffee press was worthy of trade dress protection, so it didn't matter that Top's SterlingPro French Coffee Press...

