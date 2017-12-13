Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Calif. Driver Scores Class Cert. In Trucking Co. Wage Spat

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday partially certified a wage-and-hour class action alleging trucking company John Christner Trucking LLC misclassified drivers as independent contractors, saying common questions on the company’s piece-rate pay plan can be ironed out on a classwide basis.

U.S. District Judge Jesus G. Bernal partially granted plaintiff Carlos Moreno’s motion to certify a class of all California drivers who had a contract-carrier agreement with JCT and claimed they were denied proper meal breaks. Judge Bernal said Moreno’s claim that JCT’s strict schedules “created an incentive for drivers to skip meal breaks” and that JCT didn’t compensate drivers for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

December 13, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular