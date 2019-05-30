J&J Targeted Docs To Push Fentanyl Patch, Okla. Judge Hears

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A regional sales director for Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen called the company's self-described efforts to "target" and "influence" doctors into increasing prescriptions for its Duragesic fentanyl patch as the mere "education" of medical professionals during her hours on the stand in an Oklahoma bench trial Thursday. For the entirety of the third day of the much-watched trial over liability in the opioid crisis, Oklahoma attorney Bradley Beckworth of Nix Patterson LLP examined Janssen regional business director Kimberly Deem-Eshleman. Beckworth painstakingly went through numerous internal Janssen documents before Judge Thad Balkman, who is presiding over the landmark trial. These included a report written by...

