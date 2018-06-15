AB InBev, Molson Slam DOJ's Support Of Suit's 'Last Crumbs'

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors Brewing Co. want the Seventh Circuit to reject the U.S. Department of Justice's partial support for a nixed antitrust suit accusing the companies of conspiring to shut down American beer exports to Ontario, Canada, arguing Tuesday the suit rests on blocked claims. The DOJ says that only some of Mountain Crest SRL LLC's lawsuit is blocked by the act of state doctrine, which prohibits federal courts from invalidating the public acts of a foreign government. But the beer giants blasted the department's Antitrust Division for urging the revival of "a few last crumbs" for "some remaining...

