Chancery Says Emails From Before Radixx Deal Off Limits

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court ruled Wednesday that Holdco cannot use privileged emails from airline reservation tech firm Radixx in a dispute over their $120 million merger because the agreement clearly carves out privileged premerger communications from the assets purchased. Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick denied a bid by RSI Holdco LLC, an affiliate of TA Associates, to use 1,200 emails between Radixx Solutions International Inc. and its counsel Seyfarth Shaw LLP that Holdco took control of when Radixx transferred its computer systems and email servers after the 2016 sale. Section 13.12 of the merger agreement clearly preserves Radixx’s ability to assert privilege...

