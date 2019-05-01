Carnival Wants Out Of Suit Over Use Of Cuban Dock

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Carnival Corp. on Thursday asked a Florida federal court to toss a suit accusing the cruise line of trafficking in stolen property through a Havana cruise port, saying that a law allowing litigation over property seized by Fidel Castro’s government does not apply. Carnival urged U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom to dismiss the lawsuit filed earlier this month by Havana Docks Corp. under Title III of the Helms-Burton Act, which allows U.S. companies and persons to bring lawsuits against any companies trading in seized assets. Havana Docks, the previous owner of the terminal, had alleged that since Carnival began sending cruise...

