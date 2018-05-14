Feds 'Tainted' By Slack Chat Access, Centra Tech Heads Say

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Two men accused of fraud related to their shuttered cryptocurrency company Centra Tech Inc. said the team prosecuting them has been "tainted as a result of its unfettered access" to privileged attorney-client communications on the messaging app Slack. Sohrab "Sam" Sharma and Robert Farkas have asked a New York federal judge to dismiss the indictment against them after finding that, prior to their arrests one year ago, the government used search warrants to obtain from Slack Technologies Inc. copies of communications Sharma and Farkas had with both in-house and outside counsel. The government responded that a team of walled-off prosecutors and...

