Idaho Tribes Win Bid To Pause Land Claim Suit

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT) -- An Idaho federal judge has paused a suit from two tribes in the state seeking U.S. government recognition of land claims, finding that a D.C. court must first determine whether an earlier settlement means the tribes released those claims. U.S. District Judge David C. Nye agreed with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes of the Fort Hall Reservation’s assertion that the case cannot proceed without clarification from a D.C. federal court that would determine whether, as the government argues, their claims were waived and released under a 2012 settlement in separate litigation. The government opposed the stay request, saying that contrary to the tribe’s...

