Idaho Tribes Win Bid To Pause Land Claim Suit

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT) -- An Idaho federal judge has paused a suit from two tribes in the state seeking U.S. government recognition of land claims, finding that a D.C. court must first determine whether an earlier settlement means the tribes released those claims.

U.S. District Judge David C. Nye agreed with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes of the Fort Hall Reservation’s assertion that the case cannot proceed without clarification from a D.C. federal court that would determine whether, as the government argues, their claims were waived and released under a 2012 settlement in separate litigation.

The government opposed the stay request, saying that contrary to the tribe’s...

Attached Documents

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Idaho

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Date Filed

June 25, 2018

