Maine Bill Would Require Consent Before ISPs Sell Data

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Maine lawmakers have passed legislation that would bar internet providers from using or selling consumer browsing history and other data without first getting consent, in what its backers are saying would be the nation's strictest online privacy law. The bill, passed unanimously by the Maine Senate on Thursday after receiving majority support in the state House of Representatives, would require online giants to get users' consent before "using, disclosing or selling" data like user browsing habits, geolocation information, financial data and health data. The bill aims to restore broadband privacy protections issued by the Federal Communications Commission in 2016 before they were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS