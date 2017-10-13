UPenn Asks 3rd Circ. To Rethink Workers' ERISA Win

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The University of Pennsylvania is hoping for another shot at sinking its workers’ Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit, asking the Third Circuit on Thursday to reverse a three-judge panel’s decision to revive the proposed class action earlier this month. The panel failed to follow its own precedent, the university argued, claiming the judges’ decision “effectively overruled” a Third Circuit decision called Renfro v. Unisys Corp., leaving employers in a tough spot as they try to piece together where the law stands now. “ERISA fiduciaries are now in the unenviable position of evaluating their plans under the irreconcilable holdings of Renfro...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS