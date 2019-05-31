Pa. Justices To Mull Class Suit Over Firm's Foreclosure Fees

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to review whether a couple has standing under state law to pursue a putative class action against law firm Phelan Hallinan & Schmieg LLP over foreclosure-related legal fees they were assessed. The state's highest court will consider whether the Pennsylvania Superior Court erred by holding in January that Pittsburgh residents and lead plaintiffs Eric and EdElla Johnson could not seek damages under an amended version of the state's Loan Interest and Protection Law because their mortgage does not qualify as residential under the regulation, according to Thursday's order that granted the appeal. The Pennsylvania Superior...

