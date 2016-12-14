Jurors Hear Of Platinum Boss' Role In Alleged Bond Scheme

Law360, New York (May 30, 2019, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Jurors in the securities fraud trial of former top Platinum Partners executives on Thursday heard of how co-founder Mark Nordlicht floated plans to wield control over bonds of the hedge fund's portfolio company Black Elk Offshore Operations LLC using Platinum affiliates, which prosecutors say was part of a scheme to defraud the oil and gas driller's bondholders. Prosecutors say Nordlicht, former Platinum co-chief investment officer David Levy and others used their secret sway over the majority of $150 million in Black Elk bonds to funnel the bulk of proceeds from a sale of the company's assets back to Platinum, ahead of...

