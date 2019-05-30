US Trustee Calls Fuse's Ch. 11 Plan Incomplete

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trustee on Thursday told the Delaware bankruptcy court that Fuse LLC's Chapter 11 plan and disclosure statement lack certain key details about potential claims against and on behalf of the estate and bonuses that may be granted if a sale of the company occurs after the plan's effective date. In an objection filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross, the trustee said the plan's disclosure statement is inadequate and defective for "a number of reasons" such as it does not provide information about the estimated value of litigation claims the estate has and includes releases of claims against officers,...

