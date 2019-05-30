Ace Hardware Hit With Wage Suit Over Benefits Deductions

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 2:17 PM EDT) -- Ace Hardware has been hit with a proposed class and collective action in Arkansas federal court accusing it of shorting its distribution center employees on pay by improperly docking their wages to cover benefits and miscalculating overtime pay. Randolph Toles — who works at an Ace Hardware Corp. distribution center in Arkansas — on Thursday filed a lawsuit looking to represent more than 600 workers and claiming the company violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Arkansas Minimum Wage Act by cutting their pay to cover medical, dental and vision insurance costs, which pushed their hourly wages during one pay cycle below...

