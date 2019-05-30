Facebook Investors Win Access To Records Over Data Breach

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Chancery Court judge found Thursday that Facebook Inc. shareholders are entitled to review certain corporate books and records related to the 2016 Cambridge Analytica data breach that they say wiped out $120 billion in shareholder value, handing them a win in a suit over access to the documents. In a 57-page opinion, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III wrote that the Facebook shareholders provided sufficient evidence to support their claims that “mismanagement, waste or wrongdoing” occurred at Facebook that allowed the breach to occur, and therefore they’re entitled to review the company’s records. “Plaintiffs have sustained their minimal burden...

