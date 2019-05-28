T-Mobile Accused Of Bombarding Customers With Texts

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 3:54 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile has been slapped with a proposed class action suit in Georgia federal court accusing the mobile giant of hammering a customer with junk text messages even after being specifically asked to stop sending them. The suit claims T-Mobile lacks a sufficient way to cull phone numbers out of its auto-texting system for people who do not wish to be contacted. According to the consumer who brought the suit Tuesday, on multiple occasions, he asked T-Mobile to stop sending his family and him text messages, but the company has not stopped, and in fact responded that it is unable to stop...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS